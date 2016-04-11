Zhambyl region seeks for foreign investors for building solar and wind power stations

TARAZ. KAZINFORM Zhambyl region's administration seeks for investors for the construction of solar and wind power stations. Governor of the region Karim Kokrekbayev has said it today at the briefing regarding the implementation of 100 Specific Steps National Plan today.

"Presently, the leadership of the region actively attracts foreign investors to the implementation of renewable energy projects, like construction of solar and wind power plants," said he.



In whole, the industrialization program provides for implementation of 13 projects together with foreign investors to the amount of 3 600 000 000 U.S. dollars.



This year, the region plans to commission two projects worth 17 mln U.S. dollars. The first project is a meat processing plant worth 13 800 000 000 U.S. dollars which is implemented by Ontustik Khalal Tagamdary LLP together with UAE's ADEASDevelopment company. The second project is implemented by Japan's COOKEY SystemsCo. Ltd and is aimed at processing liquorice. The project is estimated at 3 200 000 000 U.S. dollars.



The region's major project is a mineral fertilizers manufacturing plant Eurokhim located in in Saryssu district. Estimated at 2 425 000 000 U.S. dollars, the project is currently at its final stage.



According to the Governor, around 50 meetings with foreign investors were held in 2015. 26 promising projects are under consideration now of Chinese investors. 14 investment projects with the participation of Chinese companies are being discussed too. The total cost of the projects makes as much as 4 170 400 000 U.S. dollars.