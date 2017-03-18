Zhambyl region to export up to 1,000 tonnes of mutton to Iran

TARAZ. KAZINFORM LLP Merke Yet, a meat processing plant in Merke district of Zhambyl region, has been supplying its halal products to the Islamic Republic of Iran for several years.

In late February, the region signed a contract with Iran on supply of mutton, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the regional administration. Up to 1,000 tonnes of mutton are planned to be exported in the nearest time.



LLP Merke Yet included in the register of the Technical Committee for Halal Standardization of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, has been modernized and overhauled. The enterprise uses electronic weighting machines and refrigerators for storing up to 350 tonnes of meat and meat products.



The company produces 20 sorts of sausages. There is also a workshop manufacturing stewed meat and porridges with meat. The enterprise can process 1,500 head of sheep or 150 cattle head per day.



According to the regional administration, in 2016, the region produced 113,500 tonnes of meat that is 5.3% higher than in 2015. 451,300 tonnes of beef and more than 23 tonnes of sausages were exported to Kyrgyzstan, Oman and UAE.