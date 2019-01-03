Zhambyl rgn implementing above 120 investment projects

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 124 investment projects worth KZT 81 bln are being realized in Zhambyl region, Khabar 24 reports.

Construction of 93 facilities was completed last year, 31 more will be put into operation this year. Seven water supply facilities were built under the Ak Bulak program to provide 50,000 people living in 18 rural settlements with clean drinking water. Besides, the region implements Nurly Zhol, Nurly Zher, 7-20-25 housing construction programs.



KZT 7 bln was channeled for housing construction in 2018, 440,000 sq m were built.