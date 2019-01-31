Zhambyl youth says President's ideas inspire and encourage

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Majilis Speaker of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin met with the youth of Zhambyl region to discuss President Nursultan Nazarbayev's speech at the opening ceremony of the Year of Youth last week, Kazinform reports.

The meeting was held at the Dulati Taraz State University and brought together students of local tertiary institutions and young scientists.



Local youth showcased their achievements to Speaker Nigmatulin at the exhibition of students' startups. During the meeting, its participants admitted that the ideas President Nazarbayev voiced at the ceremony are inspiring and encourage them to achieve new heights.



Nurlan Nigmatulin expressed confidence that the Dulati Taraz State University meets high requirements dictated by the time and that its graduates will greatly contribute to making Kazakhstan an intellectual superpower.