  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Zhambyl youth says President's ideas inspire and encourage

    17:08, 31 January 2019
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Majilis Speaker of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin met with the youth of Zhambyl region to discuss President Nursultan Nazarbayev's speech at the opening ceremony of the Year of Youth last week, Kazinform reports.

    The meeting was held at the Dulati Taraz State University and brought together students of local tertiary institutions and young scientists.

    Local youth showcased their achievements to Speaker Nigmatulin at the exhibition of students' startups. During the meeting, its participants admitted that the ideas President Nazarbayev voiced at the ceremony are inspiring and encourage them to achieve new heights.

    Nurlan Nigmatulin expressed confidence that the Dulati Taraz State University meets high requirements dictated by the time and that its graduates will greatly contribute to making Kazakhstan an intellectual superpower.

    Tags:
    Parliament Majilis Zhambyl region Year of Youth
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!