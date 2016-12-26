  • kz
    Zhanabayev defeats Tinampay in China’s Kunming

    08:30, 26 December 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 24-year-old Kazakhstani boxer Nursultan Zhanabayev (before the fight: 1-0) defeated 32-year-old Arnel Tinampay from Philippines (before the fight: 22-20-1, 8KO) in China's Kunming, Kazinform learnt from Professional Boxing Kazakhstan account in VKontakte.

    Zhanabayev started his career October 22 in China. In his debut fight, he won his local opponent Xing Xin Yang (11-5-3) by a split decision of judges having grabbed the title of WBA Champion of China, Sports.kz reported. 

