  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Zhanaozen discharges its last COVID-19 patient from infectious hospital

    17:45, 25 August 2020
    Photo: None
    ZHANAOZEN. KAZINFORM – The last COVID-19 patients has been discharged in Zhanaozen city, Kazinform cites Mangistau region’s public communications center.

    The city’s infectious hospital has treated and discharged over 200 COVID-19 patients, 10 pneumonia patients are still being treated in it.

    According to the public communications center, work is ongoing to better prepare the city’s COVID-19 facilities. Thus, the Munaishi clinic plans to open one more COVID-19 facility for 60 beds as the clinic has bought a CT scan and X-ray machines which was possible through donations to the tune of 1 billion 246 million tenge.

    It is also said that the COVID-19 facility opened on July 4 in Mangistau-5 village has been closed down after providing treatment for 684 COVID-19 patients, of whom 394 are receiving outpatient treatment and 35 critical patients have been sent to the region.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus Mangystau region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!