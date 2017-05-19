Zhanar Aitzhanova presents credentials to Pope Francis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ambassador Zhanar Aitzhanova has presented credentials to Pope Francis in Vatican, Kazakh MFA press-service reports.

Ms. Aitzhanova noted that Kazakhstan and Vatican endeavor common efforts to promote peace and stability, and told about Kazakhstan's foreign policy initiatives.

In return, Pope Francis broached his opinion about the current threats and challenges of the mankind. He highlighted that nowadays the economic and financial systems do not adequately address the challenges of the contemporary society. The other factor that contributes to growing conflicts is misinterpretation, abuse of a religion and manipulations over the God name for the sake of one's own goals. According to the pontiff, socially responsible global economic and financial systems, as well as the dialogue and diplomacy as the main instruments of peace and stability, can become responding to the mentioned challenges.

In this respect, the Kazakh ambassador told about President Nursultan Nazarbayev's initiative to hold the 6th Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions "Religious Leaders for a Safe World" in Astana in 2018.

At the end, the Bishop of Rome conveyed his best greetings to the President and the people of Kazakhstan and wished Zhanar Aitzhanova successful and productive work.

