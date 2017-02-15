  • kz
    Zhanat Zhakiyanov: I plan to win more belts

    12:48, 15 February 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM During a presser at CCS Kazakh boxer, world champion, WBA Super and IBO bantamweight champion Zhanat Zhakianov told about his future plans in sport, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "I don't plan to become a promoter yet. I want to fight and defend my belts. And maybe even add more belts. And share my experience with kids I train," said Zhakiyanov.

    On February 11th Zhakiyanov sensationally defeated American Rau'shee Warren in Toledo, USA winnig WBA and IBO Super Bantamweight titles. It was the first fight for Zhakiyanov after a long break and his first in the United States.

    Today Zhakiyanov is the WBA Super and IBO World champion, an Interim WBA World champion (2015-2017), EBU European champion (2014-2015).

     

