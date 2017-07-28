Zhanat Zhakiyanov's possible next opponent named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM IBF bantamweight champ Ryan Burnett [17(9)-0] looks set to defend his belt on October 21st, with mandatory challenger Emmanuel Rodriguez [16(11)-0] and WBA champ Zhanat Zhakiyanov [27(18)-1(0)] his two apparent options. Irish-Boxing.com reports.

Burnett's next fight will b held in his home town at the SSE Odyssey Arena on October 21st.

Barnett himself said that the name of his next opponent is already known and will be announced in the near future.

Earlier, Irishman's promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed he wants to arrange Burnett and Zhakiyanov bout in October in Belfast and Ryan has promised that it's going to be big.