    Zhanbota Aldabergenova wins first medal at 2019 Universiade in Krasnoyarsk

    22:36, 03 March 2019
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Zhanbota Aldabergenova has won the first medal for the Kazakh team at the 2019 Universiade in Russian Krasnoyarsk.

    Zhanbota grabbed a bronze medal in aerials with a total result of 73.38. Belarusian athlete Aliaksandra Ramanouskaya became a gold winner of the event with 100.29 points. Russian Liubov Nikitina won a silver medal - 91.29.

    Another freestyle skier of Kazakhstan Ayana Zholdas finished the 4th.

    Zhanbota Aldabergenova is a many-time champion of the World Cup series and a prizewinner of national championships.

