Zhanbyl farmers brought 243 tons of products to fair in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - An agricultural fair of Zhambyl farmers is held in Almaty today.

Thus, Almaty residents will be able to buy more than 50 types of agricultural products 15-20% cheaper than on markets.

"In total, farmers from Taraz city and 10 districts of Zhambyl region brought 243 tons of environmentally friendly agricultural products," Governor of Zhambyl reigon Karim Kokrekbayev said opening the fair.

He also noted Zhambyl farmers would bring even more products in the autumn of this year.