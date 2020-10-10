Zhanibek Alimkhanuly defends WBC and WBO titles in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxer Zhanibek Alimkhanuly defended his WBC Continental Americas and WBO Global middleweight titles in the fight against Argentinian Gonzalo Coria, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani boxer Zhanibek Alimkhanuly’s (8-0, 4KОs) 9th professional fight in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA was against Argentinian Gonzalo Coria (16-3, 6 KOs). The 10-round bout ended in the second round with the 27-year-old Kazakhstani's victory over the 21-year-old Argentinian, who suffered a knockdown before being knocked out.

The Kazakhstani earned his 9th win and defended WBC Continental Americas and WBO Global middleweight titles. For the Argentinian the loss was fourth.