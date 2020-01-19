Zhanibek Alimkhanuly ranks among WBC Top-10 boxers

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The World Boxing Council has published an updated rating of boxers, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani Zhanibek Alimkhanuly (8-0, 4KOs) who stood earlier the 13th climbed 3 positions up and now ranks the 10th.

It should be noted that during his November 10 fight, Alimkhanuly defeated Canadian Albert Onolunose (24-3-1, 8 KOs) by knockout and successfully defended his WBO Global and WBC Continental Americas titles in middleweight.