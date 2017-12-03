Zhaniya Aubakirova's recital held in New Delhi

BEIJING-DELHI. KAZINFORM On December 2, on the occasion of the Day of the First President of Kazakhstan, rector of Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory, famous pianist Zhaniya Aubakirova gave a recital in the capital of India, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Kazakh virtuoso performed compositions by Frederic Chopin and Antonin Dvorak.





Among the guests of the event were Director of the Eurasia Department of the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Godavarthi Venkata Srinivas, other Indian political and public figures, heads of diplomatic missions, representatives of business, media and other connoisseurs of classical music.





In his welcoming speech, Kazakh Ambassador Bulat Sarsenbayev reminded the audience that this year marks the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and India, adding that over this short period of time the two states managed to build strategic relations.









