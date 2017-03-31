Zhaniya Aubakirova to give concerts at EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh National Artist Zhaniya Aubakirova will appear before the footlights of EXPO 2017 in Astana, Kazinform reports with reference to Astana EXPO 2017 NC press-service.

Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory symphony and folk orchestras will accompany the prominent piano player. The evenings of classic music will be held at the Energy Hall on August 17th through 19th, 2017.

In the course of the concerts the educatees of the country's oldest musical institution will play compositions of ethnic folk music and pieces of Kazakh, Russian and European classics.

This magnificent musical project will involve 400 people in total.

It should be noted that Zhaniya Aubakirova is a Laureate of State Prizes of the Republic of Kazakhstan.