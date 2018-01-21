  • kz
    Zhansai Smagulov bags gold of Judo GP 2018 in Tunisia

    11:34, 21 January 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh judoka Zhansai Smagulov claimed gold in the Men's 73 kg competition at the IJF Grand Prix 2018 in Tunis, SPORTINFORM reports.  

    On his way to the finals, Zhansai beat Georgiy Shmakov of Russia, Benjamin Axus of France and Iranian Mohammad Muhammadi. In the final duel, Smagulov defeated Akil Gjakova from Kosovo.

    This victory at the Grand Prix became the biggest achievement for the 25-year-old member of Kazakhstan's national team.

     

    Kazakhstan Sport Top Story
