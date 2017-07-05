Zhansaya Abdumalik achieves International Grandmaster norm

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh chess player Zhansaya Abdumalik competed in World Open 2017, a major international tournament, in Philadelphia, USA, the press service of Zhansaya Abdumalik Chess Academy reports.

216 chess players, including 33 male grandmasters and 26 male international masters, took part in the tournament. Zhansaya scored 7 out of 9 possible points: 6 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss. She lost to a Chinese grandmaster, who has a rating of 2595. Zhansaya played the last game with a chess player with a rating of 2658 that ended up with a draw. However, in case of victory, the chess player could win the tournament.

It should be noted that this has been the first time in the Kazakhstan chess history that a 17-year-old girl scored the norm of the male international grandmaster. In the final round, Zhansaya played with agemate American Jeffrey Xeng. Both chess players immediately came into the spotlight as they were the youngest chess players playing on the first board in the final round of such a powerful tournament. As a result of the tournament, all the favorites and eminent chess players remained at the bottom of the standings, while Zhansaya gained 30 points to her international rating.