Zhansaya Abdumalik joins German super club Baden-Baden

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani chess player Zhansaya Abdumalik has signed a contract with the German Super Club Baden-Baden, Kazinform refers to Kazakhstan Chess Federation’s Facebook account.

Among the female members of the starry club are Hou Yifan (China), Anna and Maria Muzychuk (Ukraine), Alexandra Kostenyuk (Russia), Antoaneta Stefanova (Bulgaria) and other famous chess players.

Respectable group of male chess players includes Fabiano Luigi Caruana, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Viswanathan Anand, Levon Aronian, Peter Svidler and many others.

Within 57th season of the Bundesliga (2019/2020) the starry team will play eleven rounds. Zhansaya made her debut in Germany. In the first round she defeated Inna Agrest of Sweden.