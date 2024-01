ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani 'chess queen' Zhansaya Abdumalik won the World Junior and Girls Under 20 Chess Championship 2017 held in Tarvisio, Italy, Kazinform reports.

As web publisher Alexander Lyakhov said on Facebook, Zhansaya Abdumalik 'swapped' silver and bronze, which she had won at the World Championships in 2013 and 2015 respectively, for long-awaited gold.