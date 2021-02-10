Zhanseiit Tuimebayev relieved of his duties as Deputy Chairman of People’s Assembly

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Zhanseiit Tuimebayev relieved of his duties as the Deputy Chairman of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, head of the Secretariat of the People’s Assembly of the Presidential Administration, the Akorda press service reports.

As earlier reported, Tuimebayev is appointed the rector of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University.

Born in South Kazakhstan (today’s Turkestan) region is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University, Moscow State Social University.

Since 2010 Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Turkey, since 2011 served as Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Albania concurrently, Governor of South Kazakhstan region. Since February 2019 worked as the Deputy Chairman of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, head of the Secretariat of the People’s Assembly of the Presidential Administration.