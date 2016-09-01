Zhautykov Physics and Mathematics School opened its branch in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The most popular physics and mathematics school of Kazakhstan has opened its branch in Astana, Kazinform reports citing pm.kz.

The point at issue is Almaty-based Zhautykov Republican Physics and Mathematics Boarding School for Gifted Children, whose graduates are known both in Kazakhstan and abroad.

Thus, among its graduates are Chairman of KAZENERGY Association Timur Kulibayev, Chief of Astana International Financial Centre Kairat Kelimbetov, late statesman, Former Minister of Ecology Nurlan Kapparov, founders of Yandex – Arkady Volozh and Ilya Segalovich, Minister of Finance Bakhyt Sultanov, Head of Baiterek Holding Erbolat Dossayev, Chairman of the National Anticorruption Bureau of the Civil Affairs Ministry Kairat Kozhamzharov and Prime Minister Karim Massimov.



More than 7,000 young people graduated from the Zhautykov Physics and Mathematics Boarding School over 40 years of its functioning.



The branch school has already selected 884 students (out of 2,000 ones), 6 of which are the winners of international and republican Olympiads.

58 highly-qualified teachers will work at the school.



