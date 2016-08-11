Zhazira Zhapparkul's father says daughter to win gold at Tokyo Olympics

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Zhazira Zhapparkul's father believes his daughter can win gold at Tokyo Olympics.

"We are ecstatic that she won! She is not only our daughter now, but the daughter of the entire nation. Our relatives, neighbors and friends have come to our house today to extend their congratulations," Abdrakhman Kudaikulov told Kazinform correspondent.



"Right after the competition, our daughter gave us a call and asked how we were feeling. I said we were beyond happy. Of course, we all dreamt of gold, but silver medal is also a high honor. We are confident that our daughter will win gold at the next Olympic Games in Japan," the proud father said.



At the same time Abdrakhman Kudaikulov added that those athletes who failed to win at the Rio Olympics would win in the future.



Earlier it was reported that Zhazira Zhapparkul won silver medal in Women's -69kg at the Rio Olympics, lifting 259kg in total.