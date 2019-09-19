Zhenis Kassymbek appointed as Karaganda region’s Governor

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM By a Presidential Decree, Zhenis Kassymbek has been appointed Governor of Karaganda region, Kazinform reports citing Akorda press service.

Born on May 7, 1975, he is graduate of the Kazakh State Architecture & Construction Academy (Almaty) and L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University (Astana) with a major in economy and management.

In different years Zhenis Kassymbek worked as head of Railway Transport & Ports Division in Agency for Regulation of Natural Monopolies & Competition Protection, head of Tariff Policy Division in Coordination & Tariff Policy Department, director of Water-Borne Transport Department in Ministry of Transport and Communications, director of Aktau International Sea Port Republican State Enterprise.

From 2005 he was vice minister of transport and communications.

From 2009 to 2014 he was executive secretary of Ministry of Transport and Communications.

From March 2014 he was minister of transport and communications of Kazakhstan.

Since August 2014 he worked as first vice minister of investments and development, Republic of Kazakhstan.

From June 2016 he was minister for investments and development of Kazakhstan. (reassigned – 13.09.2016–26.02.2018).

From December 2018 to February 2019 he was minister of industry and infrastructure development.

On Feb. 25, 2019, he was appointed as Deputy Prime Minister by the Decree of the President.