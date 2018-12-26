Zhenis Kassymbek to lead new ministry in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev signed a decree on measures of further improvement of the public administration system of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the press service of Akorda informed.

The Head of State decreed to reorganize the Ministry of Investments and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan into the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan with transfer of functions and powers to:1) the Ministry of National Economy – in shaping the country’s investment attraction policy and 2) to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs – in implementation of the investment attraction policy.

The Committee of Investments of the Ministry of Investments and Development is also transferred to the Foreign Affairs Ministryю



By Presidential Decree, Zhenis Kassymbek was appointed the Minister of the newly established governmental structure.

Previously he served as Minister of Investments and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.