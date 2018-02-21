Zhoshybayev named as head of International Green Technologies center

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rapil Zhoshybayev was named head of non-commercial JSC "International Center of Green Technologies and Investment Projects", Kazinform has learnt from primeminsiter.kz.

Born in 1963, Mr Zhoshybayev is a native of Zhambyl region.



He began his professional career at the Saint Petersburg University of Economy and Finance in 1980. In 1993, Mr. Zhoshybayev joined the Foreign Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan as the third secretary and rose to the ranks of advisor of the Kazakh Embassy in Lithuania.



In 2003-2004, he held various posts at the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



Mr. Zhoshybayev was Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister in 2004-2007.



In 2007-2016, he served as the Executive Secretary, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Commissioner of "International specialized exhibition "EXPO-2017".



Created at the instruction of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, the International Center of Green Technologies and Investment Projects will operate on the basis of the EXPO-UN international center. The new center will carry on the heritage of Astana EXPO-2017 and help Kazakhstan establish partnership with the global community in the sphere of ‘green economy'. It will also facilitate attraction of foreign investments into Kazakhstan's projects.