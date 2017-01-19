Zhukovsky Airport ready to offer beneficial terms for Kazakhstani carriers

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Earlier Kazinform Agency reported that aviation authorities of Kazakhstan and Russia agreed on carrying out Zhukovsky-Astana and Zhukovsky-Almaty flights beginning from 15 February.

First Deputy Director General of JV Ramport Aero (airport managing company) Yevgeniy Solodilin told about the details of reception of passengers from Kazakhstan.





“Our airport is located in 40km from the center of Moscow. This is a new airport opened on May 30, 2016 in Moscow region. The first flight was operated from Minsk to Zhukovsky by Belavia on September 12, 2016. Later, the flights were operated by Ural Airlines and Yamal to Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. Today we began selling tickets for Tel Aviv flight which will be launched from February 14. We also plan to launch flights to Astana and Almaty,” Solodilin said.





The airport includes only one terminal covering the area of 17,000 square meters. Despite its relatively small size, Zhukovsky Airport is very comfortable.





Sharing the plans on development prospects, Y.Solodilin said development of the airport complex will be continued.





“We are ready to offer beneficial conditions for Kazakhstani carriers. For instance, our conditions and privileges fully impacted the cost of tickets of Belavia – 30% cheaper compared to other airports. We are ready to offer similar conditions for Kazakhstan too,” Solodilin noted.





“This year, we will begin designing the second terminal with the area of 20,000 square meters. Its construction is scheduled for late 2017-early 2018,” he added.



