Zhumakanov attends session of secretaries of CSTO Security Councils

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Assistant to President - Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan Vladimir Zhumakanov took part in the session of the CSTO Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils in Minsk, Kazinform has learned from the Secretariat of the Security Council.

Participants of the session exchanged views on the situation in the sphere of information security in CSTO member states, improving mechanisms of interaction of the Collective Rapid Reaction Forces of the organization and other relevant issues.



Mr Zhumakanov held a number of meetings on the sidelines of the session in the Belarusian capital. Utmost attention was paid to countermeasures to modern challenges and threats to collective security.



Additionally, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko received heads of the delegations.



While in Minsk, Zhumakanov held negotiations with State Secretary of Belarus' Security Council Stanislav Zas to discuss a wide range of issues of bilateral interaction in military, military-technical and law enforcement spheres.



Kazakhstan and Belarus agreed to hold next consultations on security issues in Kazakhstan in 2018.