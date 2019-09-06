Zimbabwe's former leader Mugabe dies at 95

HARARE. KAZINFORM - Zimbabwe's former leader Robert Mugabe has died at the age of 95, multiple sources reported Friday.

«It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing of Zimbabwe's founding father and former President, Cde Robert Mugabe,» tweeted incumbent President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa.

It is believed Mugabe had been receiving treatment in a hospital in Singapore since April.

Mugabe ruled the Southern African country for nearly four decades until being ousted in 2017.

Source: Xinhuanet