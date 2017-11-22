Zimbabwe's Mugabe resigns after 37 years in power

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The embattled president of Zimbabwe stepped down on Tuesday after 37 years in power, the speaker of the lower house announced, as confirmed by an epa photojournalist on the ground.

In a letter read out by Jacob Mudenda, Robert Mugabe reportedly insisted that he had resigned of his own free will, a week after a military takeover which was compounded by the ruling party's decision to withdraw its support for the long-serving leader over a power dispute.

"I, Robert Gabriel Mugabe, in terms of section 96 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, hereby formally tender by resignation," read the letter, an announcement that led to cheers from members of parliament who had gathered to vote on his impeachment.

Mudenda announced that a new leader would be named on Wednesday, with many expecting Vice President Emmerson Manangagwa to take his place.

On the streets of Harare, where thousands of people had gathered outside parliament as the debate went on, the former President's resignation was met with jubilation.

Images by the epa journalist on the ground showed people waving the Zimbabwean national flag, dancing and cheering, while a man ran around holding up a torn poster of Mugabe.

The nonagenarian had been in power since 1980.

The Zimbabwe military detained Mugabe last week in an apparent coup. Despite his detention, as well as calls for his resignation from opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai, the 93-year-old originally refused to relinquish power.

Tensions erupted in Zimbabwe when Mugabe fired vice-president Mnangagwa in what many saw as a bid to clear the path for his wife Grace Mugabe to eventually take the reins of the presidency.

Mnangagwa, a war veteran who had been a powerful figure within the ruling ZANU-PF party, was seen as the most likely successor to the long-serving president.