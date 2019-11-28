Zlatan Ibrahimovic becomes part owner of Swedish club

STOCKHOLM. KAZINFORM - Swedish football club Hammarby announced on Wednesday that Zlatan Ibrahimovic became a partial club owner.

«Anschutz Entertainment Group, who holds a minority post of Hammarby Fotboll AB via AEG Sweden, has sold 50 percent of AEG Sweden to Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Thereby Ibrahimovic becomes partner of Hammarby Fotboll AB,» Hammarby said on their website.

Hammarby, based in Stockholm, were founded in 1915, and they won one Swedish League title in 2001.

The club ended the 2019 season in third place with 65 points in Swedish League Allsvenskan and qualified for the 2020-21 UEFA Europa League.

Ibrahimovic, 38, who started his football career at Malmo -- Hammarby’s rivals -- also shared a message on the club’s website.

«Hammarby is a fantastic club with passionate supporters and is well respected in both Stockholm and Sweden,» Ibrahimovic said in a statement.

«I have always liked the club and its fans, and I’m also impressed with the club's achievements over the last years, both on and off the pitch. To be part of and to assist Hammarby in its progress feels both fun and exciting.»

Source: Anadolu Agency