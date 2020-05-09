Zoom agrees to improve security, privacy of 200 million users after probe

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - Zoom Video Communications has agreed to improve the security and privacy of more than 200 million users, according to an agreement announced on Thursday by New York's attorney general, after problems arose as it soared in popularity during pandemic lockdowns around the world.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the agreement in a statement that mentions implementation of new security measures, «to support and protect consumers, students, schools, governments, religious institutions, and private companies using the application for work, education, prayer, and socializing.

Source: EFE