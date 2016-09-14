Zulfiya Gabidullina ranks among top-3 athletes of Rio Paralympics

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Gold winner of the 2016 Rio Paralympics Zulfiya Gabidullina ranks among top-3 athletes of the Paralympic Games and may claim for Whang Youn Dai Achievement Award special nomination.

The Whang Youn Dai Achievement Award nomination was established by the International Paralympic Committee. In case of win, Zulfiya Gabidullina will receive a 75g gold medal. The prize is awarded to appreciate the contribution of disabled people to sport development.

According to the National Paralympic Committee, Zulfiya’s opponents for the nomination areTatyana McFadden from the U.S. and Silvia Veronica Hipolito from Brazil.

The nomination will be awarded to the best male and female athletes at the closing ceremony on September 18.

The winner’s name will be announced tomorrow, September 15.

Recall that Gabidullina won the first-ever gold medal for the Kazakh Paralympic team in Rio de Janeiro after finishing the first in women’s 100m freestyle swimming.