Zuma invited Nazarbayev to visit Republic of South Africa

UFA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of the Republic of South Africa Jacob Zuma discussed the issues of cooperation in political, trade and economic spheres within the framework of the meeting of BRICS countries presidents in Ufa.

As the press service of the Akorda informs, President Nazarbayev and his South Agrican counterpart Zuma noted the necessity to expand the cooperation between the two countries in some promising sectors and within international organizations.

Presidents of Kazakhstan and the Republic of South Africa touched upon the issues of the international agenda.

In conclusion, President Zuma invited Nursultan Nazarbayev to visit the Republic of South Africa.