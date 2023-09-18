Head of State meets with Citigroup’s CEO Jane Fraser

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Citigroup’s Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

In the course of the meeting, the prospects of expanding the activities of the American financial holding in our country, were discussed.

Citibank Kazakhstan, the only US bank represented in Kazakhstan, is one of the leading partners for international investors, the public sector and major enterprises.

As part of the recent Address to the Nation, the Head of State pointed out that the Government was instructed to attract three reliable foreign banks to the country in order to increase competition in this area.

In this vein, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev praised Citigroup's important role in connecting AIFC with global investors and facilitating the digital transformation of the financial sector.

The Head of State welcomed Citigroup's plans to finance a number of important projects aimed at developing Kazakhstan's transport and logistics potential.

They also discussed macroeconomic forecasts and the main trends of the global financial market. Within the framework of the meeting, an Agreement on main financing terms between JSC “National Company “Kazakhstan Temir Zholy” and Citibank was signed.