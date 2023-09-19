8th Caspian Media Forum kicks off

The 8th Caspian Media Forum with the participation of the five Caspian countries’ representatives kicked off in Astrakhan, Russia, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Forum titled ‘Public diplomacy and social media are as the factor for reproachment of peoples’ is expected to discuss the state and prospects of people’s diplomacy of the Caspian region, as well as opportunities for greater interaction.

Opening the event, Igor Babushkin, governor of Astrakhan region, noted the importance of the multiformat cooperation between the Caspian five.

“This year, an emphasis in the Forum’s program was placed on the issues related to people’s diplomacy,” said the governor. “Our peoples share a lot, a common history, culture. It is our friendly ties and kind-neighborly relations help us to defend and keep the traditionally cultural and spiritual values, strengthen friendly relations in all areas”.

In his speech, Kazakh Ambassador to Russia Dauren Abayev pointed out that the discussions of the Forum are to be devoted to the opportunities modern telecommunication means offer to enhance the atmosphere of mutual understanding between 250 million citizens residing in the Caspian countries.

“Strengthening of kind-neighborliness is based on not only diplomacy and politics, but largely on live dialogue between ordinary people, cultural, educational, and business communities,” said Abayev.

Attending the event are representatives of mass media, government bodies, experts, scholars and politicians, leaders of public organizations from the five Caspian countries, as well as guests invited from India, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan.

A plenary and discussion sessions, as well as a wrap-up of the contest for the best journalistic work “The Caspian Sea without borders” are due to take place.