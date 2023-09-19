Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hold talks with Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar

On the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Slovenia's President, Nataša Pirc Musar, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State emphasized that Slovenia is an important partner of Kazakhstan in the European Union. According to him, our countries maintain positive dynamics of interaction.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited Nataša Pirc Musar to participate in the Astana International Forum next year.

I would like to extend a formal invitation for you to visit Kazakhstan. We will host the Astana International Forum in mid-June next year to discuss political and economic issues. The forum in June this year was a huge success. I'm hopeful that you will become one of our main speakers in the future, alongside other state leaders, prime ministers, and heads of transnational companies, – stated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

In turn, the President of Slovenia confirmed her readiness to develop cooperation with Kazakhstan.

There is always room to improve cooperation. There are no problems between our countries. I will be happy to welcome you during your visit to my country, – said Nataša Pirc Musar.

The Presidents discussed the prospects for the development of Kazakh-Slovenian cooperation in trade and economic, transport and logistics, and humanitarian spheres. They highlighted the positive experience of cooperation between the two countries in the pharmaceutical, logistics and IT industries.

The sides exchanged views on international issues, in particular, considered further measures to ensure stability and security in the world, improvement of the UN structure. During the conversation, the growing role of Central Asia and Kazakhstan was also noted.

The Presidents agreed to work closely together within international structures.