State of emergency declared in village in Abai region

A state of emergency was declared in the village of Zhetyzhar in Abai region as it detected a suspected case of anthrax. The confirmatory PCR testing results are pending, Kazinform learnt from the regional akimat’s press service.

The agricultural exports from the village have been temporarily banned. The commission was set up to find out the cause of the sickness.

People can get sick with anthrax if they come in contact with infected animals or contaminated animal products. Anthrax spores can get into the skin, usually through a cut or scrape.