448,000 international tourists visited Kazakhstan this summer

Over the past three summer months, 448,000 international tourists traveled to Kazakhstan, of which 64.6% were men. The majority of foreign tourists were aged between 30 and 44 years old, Kazinform learnt from the Kazakh Tourism and Sport Ministry’s press service.

The city of Almaty recorded the most international arrivals this summer of over 139,00 followed by Astana which attracted 68,000 tourists. Almaty region ranks third welcoming some 34,000 tourists.

The country’s west also stirred great interest among foreign travelers. Over 28,000 overseas tourists visited Mangistau region, while Atyrau region received over 25,000.

Some 21,000 foreign tourists visited Akmola region, and over 14,000 traveled to Zhambyl, Aktobe, Karaganda, and North Kazakhstan regions. The number of international arrivals has grown by 1.8 times since the beginning of the year. 1.4 million inbound tourists are expected to arrive in Kazakhstan by the yearend.