70 countries welcome Kingdom's initiative to establish Global Water Organization

On behalf of 70 countries, the Kingdom’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations and international organizations in Geneva, Ambassador Abdulmohsen bin Khothaila, read a joint statement on the international action for sustainable water resources during the 54th Session of the UN Human Rights Council, SPA reports.

The statement welcomed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's initiative to establish a Global Water Organization under the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, with the aim of enhancing expertise exchange, innovation, research, and development in water resources management.

In the statement, he referred to the global water crisis, the increasing global demand for water sources to meet human, economic, and environmental needs, and the UN resolutions to enhance efforts aimed at achieving sustainable development of water resources, citing the importance of water in realizing sustainable development and other relevant social, environmental, and economic goals.

For his part, the UN Human Rights Commissioner called for taking the necessary measures to ensure access to safe water resources through coordination and cooperation among all stakeholders.