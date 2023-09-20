EN
    07:00, 20 September 2023 | GMT +6

    September 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    History of Kazakhstan
    Фото: Kazinform News Agency

    Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 23rd of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 20.

    EVENTS

    1913 – The first Kazakh football teams SSK, Olymp, Lastochka, Orlyata, and Yarysh are created in Semipalatinsk.

    2002 – Kazakhstan establishes the post of the Human Rights Commissioner.

    2010 – Kazakhstan’s tennis team is qualified for the first time for the Davis Cup Finals.

    2016 – Kazakh violinist Yerzhan Kulibayev enters the top three winners in the final concert of the international festival George Enescu after performing Tchaikovsky’s Opera 36 in D major at the Romanian Athenaeum

    2016 – For the first time the Kazakhstani military observer in the UN Mission in West Sahara (MINURSO) Lieutenant-Colonel Askar Kozhagaliyev is assigned as the commander of the UN military base in Ausard camp.

    2018 – The large-scale project Focus – Kazakhstan is presented for the first time in the country’s history in the global art scene in London.

    2019 – The Hungarian capital of Budapest holds the ceremony of opening the Turkic-speaking States Cooperation Council office.

    2022 President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addresses the General Debates at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

    History of Kazakhstan
