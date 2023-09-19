1st Vice Minister of Trade of Kazakhstan named

The Government decreed to appoint Aizhan Bizhanova as the 1st Vice Minister of Trade of Integration of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learnt from the UKIMET’s press service.

Born in 1982 in Almaty is a graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University, the Kainar International Business Academy.

In 2018-2019 held senior positions at the National Economy Ministry’s structure. In 2020-2021 headed the division of the socioeconomic monitoring department of the Presidential Administration.

From 2021 up to the present, she served as the deputy head of the socioeconomic monitoring department of the Presidential Administration.