Kazakhstan reveals violations in EXPO-complex construction

Inspection of the construction quality of the EXPO city has been launched in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

It was known that the inspection which already revealed a number of violations is carried out by the Prosecutor General’s Office. The results of the inspection are to be released later.

The EXPO business center territory hosts 16 buildings with a total area of over 530 thousand square meters, including the Astana International Financial Center, Astana Hub International Technopark of IT startups, Astana IT University, and so on.