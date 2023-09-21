EN
    20:08, 21 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan reveals violations in EXPO-complex construction

    kazinform.kz
    Kazinform.kz

    Inspection of the construction quality of the EXPO city has been launched in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    It was known that the inspection which already revealed a number of violations is carried out by the Prosecutor General’s Office. The results of the inspection are to be released later.

    The EXPO business center territory hosts 16 buildings with a total area of over 530 thousand square meters, including the Astana International Financial Center, Astana Hub International Technopark of IT startups, Astana IT University, and so on.

    EXPO 2017
