Kazakh Ambassador met with UAE Ministry of Interior leadership

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Arab Emirates Madiyar Menilbekov held a meeting with the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior of the United Arab Emirates, Major General Khalifa Hareb Al-Khaili, Kazinform learnt from the Foreign Ministry's press service.

At the meeting, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan told Al-Khaili about the priority areas of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s State-of-the-Nation Address «Economic Course of a Just Kazakhstan».

Major General Al-Khaili noted the constructive policy of the President of Kazakhstan and wished the brotherly Kazakh people well-being and prosperity.

In addition, the interlocutors reviewed the cooperation between law enforcement agencies of Kazakhstan and the Emirates and highlighted common interest in its further comprehensive development. The UAE Ministry of Interior expressed interest in promoting joint work with Kazakh colleagues and offered an exchange of visits.

At the same time, an exchange of views took place on the possibility of mutual recognition and exchange of driver’s licenses issued by the competent authorities of the two countries.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue working to intensify bilateral relations and cooperation.