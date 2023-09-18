Kazakh President meets Rio Tinto CEO Jakob Stausholm

A meeting between Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chief Executive Office of Rio Tinto Jakob Stausholm took place, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The meeting discussed the realization of joint investment projects in geological exploration, mining, and metallurgy.

Tokayev was briefed about Rio Tinto’s plans to expand its activity in Kazakhstan.

For his part, Jakob Stausholm spoke of the projects carried out to develop copper deposits in Kostana and Karaganda regions.

The President of Kazakhstan pointed out that Kazakhstan boasts considerable reserves of key minerals and raw materials needed to develop high technology. The country takes measures to expand its areas of geological exploration work, as well as implement the best world practices contributing to major geological discoveries.

Rio Tinto is the largest Anglo-Australian mining and metallurgical company with market capitalization of $99bn, holding most of its assets in Australia, Canada, Europe, and the USA.