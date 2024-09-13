-2C frost to grip Kazakhstan on weekends
Kazakhstan is to brace for low temperatures, rain, frost and high wind on September 14-16, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the National Met Office Kazhydromet.
According to Kazhydromet, the weather with no precipitation will linger in the greater part of Kazakhstan due to the extensive anticyclone over weekends. Fronts are to bring rains, predicted to turn into snow in the east at night, to the north, east and center of the country.
High wind is expected to sweep across the country. Fog is to coat the north, northwest and east of the country in the nighttime and morning.
Ground frost of -2C is to grip the country on September 16. Daytime temperatures are to stand at +20+30C in the west, +12+25C in the northwest, +5+18C in the east, +23+32C in the south, +10+18C in the north and center, and +15+27C in the southeast, the National Met Office said.