-2C frost to grip Kazakhstan on weekends

Kazakhstan is to brace for low temperatures, rain, frost and high wind on September 14-16, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

According to Kazhydromet, the weather with no precipitation will linger in the greater part of Kazakhstan due to the extensive anticyclone over weekends. Fronts are to bring rains, predicted to turn into snow in the east at night, to the north, east and center of the country.

High wind is expected to sweep across the country. Fog is to coat the north, northwest and east of the country in the nighttime and morning.