Storm alerts in place in Astana and 12 regions of Kazakhstan

Fog, thundershowers and ground frosts are in store for the Kazakh capital and the country’s 12 regions on September 18, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Fog is expected to blanket Astana, West Kazakhstan in the morning and nighttime.

Thunderstorms are set to batter today Mangistau, Aktobe, Akmola, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions.

The high fire threat remains in Shymkent and Turkistan region.

Heavy rains are forecast to pour across Atyrau.

Ground frosts are set to form in East Kazakhstan with mercury reading 1 degree Celsius.

Extreme fire threat remains in effect in Kyzylorda, and Ulytau regions locally.