Presidents of Kazakhstan and Romania hold talks

On the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The Head of State noted positive trends in the development of trade and economic relations between the two countries. Romania is Kazakhstan's leading trade partner in Eastern Europe. To date, bilateral trade volume has increased by more than 20% and amounts to $1.3 billion.

We regard Romania as a very friendly state. We respect your history, your policy, and the traditions of your nation and the people, – said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The President of Kazakhstan noted that in order to give additional impetus to trade and economic interaction, it is necessary to activate the work of the Intergovernmental Commission and the Business Council of Kazakhstan and Romania.

In turn, Klaus Iohannis expressed commitment to further development of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Romania.

It is a pleasure for me and my team to meet you here today, as we are, I would say, very good economic and political partners. You know, I have been checking before our meeting all our common history and I think that we have a good chance to enhance what is called high-level political contacts, – the Romanian President said.

A thorough exchange of views on the international agenda was held, and issues of cooperation within the UN and the OSCE were discussed.

At the end of the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited Klaus Iohannis to be one of the main guests at the Astana International Forum.