September 20. Today's Birthdays

Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 20th of September, Kazinform reports.

NAMES

Gani Kulzhanov (1965) – Kazakhstani actor of cinema and theatre, TV host, honored figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kzyl-Orda region, he is a graduate of the Tchaikovsky Almaty Musical College.

In 1987-1991 he was trained by USSR people’s artist, professor Sholpan Zhandarbekova and people’s artist of Kazahstan Tlektes Meiramov in the acting department of the State Institute of Theatre and Film.

Gani Kulzhanov has played more than 50 theatrical roles, including his first role in Kosh, Makhabbat! play by Mukagali Makatayev, Hortensio in The Taming of the Shrew by Shakespeare, Subutai in Genghis Khan, Abilmansur in Ablaikhan play by Kikelbayev, and so on.

Dinmukhamed Absattarov (1978) – Deputy Chairman of the Board of QazExpoCongress National Company.

Born in Kyzyl-Orda region, he graduated from the Tynyshpayev Kazakh Academy of Transport and Communication, Korkyt-ara Kyzylorda State University.

He took up his current post in April 2021.

Marat Omarov (1988) – Chairman of the Agency for the Protection and Development of Competition of Kazakhstan.

Born in the city of Semey, he graduated from the GCSE and A-level programs in Buckswood School, University of York under Bolashak program, and gained his master’s degree from the London School of Economics.

His previous post was the deputy chairman of the Agency for the Protection and Development of Competition of Kazakhstan.

He took up his current post in 2022.

Bibigul Assylova (1975) – advisor to the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kokchetav region, she is a graduate of the Kazakh State Management Academy.

In 2016 and 2022, she acted as the vice minister of education and science of Kazakhstan.

She was appointed to her current post in April 2022.

Zhumakhan Kuderin (1891-1938) – public and political figure, one of the first Kazakh scholar-agronomist.

The Ayagoz city native is a graduate of the Koksu Agricultural School, Central Asia State University.

Zhumakhan Kuderin engaged in the fight against cholera epidemic, land and water reform, worked in the Turkestan Central Executive Committee’s Commission for the return of Kazakh refugees from China, organized schools in villages.

The main areas of his scientific activity included agrarian and livestock culture. He also authored a number of books.