EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:55, 19 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan and Estonia debate prospects of strengthening bilateral cooperation

    Foreign policy
    Фото: из открытых источников

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly continued with talks with the President of Estonia, Alar Karis, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

    During the meeting, they discussed the prospects of strengthening cooperation between the two states in various spheres.

    The Head of State informed the interlocutor about large-scale social and economic transformations in Kazakhstan, including those aimed at attracting and protecting foreign investments.

    The two sides reaffirmed their mutual aspiration to further deepen cooperation in areas of common interest and exchanged invitations for mutual visits.

    The Presidents also discussed topical issues on the international agenda and multilateral cooperation through the UN, the EU and the OSCE.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan
    Жанна Нурмаганбетова
    Author
    Жанна Нурмаганбетова
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!