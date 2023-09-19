Kazakhstan and Estonia debate prospects of strengthening bilateral cooperation

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly continued with talks with the President of Estonia, Alar Karis, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, they discussed the prospects of strengthening cooperation between the two states in various spheres.

The Head of State informed the interlocutor about large-scale social and economic transformations in Kazakhstan, including those aimed at attracting and protecting foreign investments.

The two sides reaffirmed their mutual aspiration to further deepen cooperation in areas of common interest and exchanged invitations for mutual visits.

The Presidents also discussed topical issues on the international agenda and multilateral cooperation through the UN, the EU and the OSCE.