Kazakhstan to head regional metrology organization

Director General of the Kazakhstani Institute of Standardization and Metrology Gabit Mukhambetov officially assumed office as the COOMET President for 2023-2026 at the 35th sitting of the Euro-Asian Cooperation of National Metrological Institutions (COOMET) on September 19, Kazinform refers to the Trade and Industry Ministry’s press service.

The Euro-Asian Cooperation of National Metrological Institutions (COOMET) established in 1991 comprises 16 member states, including Germany, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, China, Slovakia, Turkiey, and others.

The goal of the organization is to expand opportunities to provide metrological services and contribute to lifting technical barriers in global trade between the member states.

Notably, Kazakhstan for the first time won in the COOMET presidential elections this May gaining the support of 11 out of 16 member states. This win highlights Kazakhstan’s leading role in metrology.